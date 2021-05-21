Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 502.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $17,545,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,099,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,011,577 shares of company stock valued at $144,269,165. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

