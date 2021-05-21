Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,578.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE DTE opened at $140.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

