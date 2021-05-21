Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,171,000 after purchasing an additional 269,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,003,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX opened at $116.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.81. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.