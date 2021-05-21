Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 48,275 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 478.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.