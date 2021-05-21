Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 173,991 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1,291.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

PAVE stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

