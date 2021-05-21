Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWIR. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 6,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.