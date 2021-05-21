ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSTI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of SSTI opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a PE ratio of 179.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,764 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

