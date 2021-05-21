Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.17 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.45 or 0.00162294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $63.17 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00068353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00414895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00211485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004057 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.32 or 0.01011956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,708 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

