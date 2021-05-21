Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Insider Anthony Edward Pennington Smith Buys 900,720 Shares

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) insider Anthony Edward Pennington Smith purchased 900,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £720,576 ($941,437.16).

Shares of SHOE opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36. Shoe Zone plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.56 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.55 ($1.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.06. The company has a market capitalization of £38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

