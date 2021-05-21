SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0004 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $189,563.13 and approximately $39.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.06 or 0.06654769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.78 or 0.01837669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00488793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00169291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.20 or 0.00734216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00467363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00423615 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.