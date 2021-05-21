Sherri R. Luther Sells 902 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LSCC opened at $50.29 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

