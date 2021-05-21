Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 7,747 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $190,963.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $221,635.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $26.87 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

