SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFL. B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

SFL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SFL by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SFL by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

