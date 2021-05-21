ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $163,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $471.13 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

