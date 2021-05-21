Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

