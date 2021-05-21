Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Securitas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Securitas alerts:

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.