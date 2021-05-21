Secure Pad 24-Hour Volume Tops $130,223.00 (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $130,223.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secure Pad coin can currently be purchased for about $20.28 or 0.00049796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secure Pad has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00067916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00415547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00210354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.60 or 0.00986075 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00029823 BTC.

About Secure Pad

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,656 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

