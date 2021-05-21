Secret Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Secret has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $124.64 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00004996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00503418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.01327788 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,825,594 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

