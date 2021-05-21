SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,023. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $3,438,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $89,406,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $7,610,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.