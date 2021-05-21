Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 672,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 99,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.