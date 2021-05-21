Scotiabank Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.