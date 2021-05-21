Scotiabank Increases Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFPUF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

