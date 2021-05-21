Scotiabank Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM opened at C$134.35 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$81.35 and a 52 week high of C$134.61. The stock has a market cap of C$60.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total value of C$1,114,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.