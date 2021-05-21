Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 594 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

