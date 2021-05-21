Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,223 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP opened at $140.17 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

