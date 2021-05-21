Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,111 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $175.80 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.