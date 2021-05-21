Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 5,024 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

