Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,195 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 224,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $188.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $135.16 and a twelve month high of $192.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.