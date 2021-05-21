Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

CIXX stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.