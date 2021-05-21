Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,192 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

