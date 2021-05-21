Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Reduced by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

