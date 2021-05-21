Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

