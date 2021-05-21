SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells $523,647.08 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $293.11 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,953.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.