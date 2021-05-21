Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Down 7%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.40 and last traded at $75.73. Approximately 25,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,800,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.44.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,271.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 277,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.