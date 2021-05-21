Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 225,934 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000.

Shares of MJ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

