Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises 1.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after acquiring an additional 648,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,307,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 369,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,865. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76.

