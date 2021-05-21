Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 152 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.60. 21,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.21 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.