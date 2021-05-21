Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 1.4%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. Approximately 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.