salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com stock opened at $223.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average is $227.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

