salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 81,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $324,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com stock opened at $223.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.