salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $223.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

