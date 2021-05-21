SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $55.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,460.54 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,664 shares of company stock worth $3,848,459. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

