Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Saia were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $227.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

