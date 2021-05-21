Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

SBB opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.