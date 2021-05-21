Russell C. Hochman Sells 6,130 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Harsco stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 73.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 381,137 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
