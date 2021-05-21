Russell C. Hochman Sells 6,130 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 73.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 381,137 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

