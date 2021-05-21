Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 33,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 3,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

