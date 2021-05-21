Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) to “Outperform”

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCOM. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 559,728 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

