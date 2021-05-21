Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IGGHY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. IG Group has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Get IG Group alerts:

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.