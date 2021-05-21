Royal Bank of Canada Raises WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$22.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIR.U. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

WIR.U opened at C$17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$11.17 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

