Round Table Services LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $221.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.